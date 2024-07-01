NEDC: Renewing Shattered Hope in North East Despite Challenges

Last week, the North-east Development Commission (NEDC) embarked on the commissioning of a series of projects to further provide succour for the people of the region, Sumaina Kasim reports

On May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu took over the mandate of leadership from former President Muhammadu Buhari. Many had hoped that his administration would be a clear departure from the last government where there was no direction.

Just a few weeks ago, on May 29, 2024, the government of President Tinubu celebrated one year in office. If truth be told, it has been a tough one year for the people of Nigeria. The administration’s eagerness to impress the citizens has made the country witness a series of policies introduced by the government.

These policies included: removal of petrol subsidy, floating of Naira to curb multiple exchange rates. The policies, as good as they might appear on paper, have increased the prevailing harsh economic condition, high inflation, food insecurity, unemployment, while the country still grapples with insecurity.

If one would be fear to Tinubu, he promised to reform the country but also warned that it would be a painful process and indeed, it has been painful to say the least.

However, despite these challenges, a few agencies of government have continued to defy the odds to provide succour for the people in a bid to renew their hope.

THISDAY checks revealed that at the twilight of the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the former president did not re-appoint the Managing Director of NEDC/CEO Mohammed Alkali, NEDC Chairman, Maj. Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd) and the Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs, Musa Yashi, a decision that created a period of uncertainty.

Surprisingly, in July 2023, the administration of Tinubu renewed the tenure of the trio. As the saying goes, no one changes a winning team. Ever since, the NEDC has continued from where it stopped to ensure the hope of the people of Boko Haram ravaged North-east are renewed.

Unlike the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that appeared to have failed in its mandate and becomes cesspool of corruption, NEDC success story has led to other regions having bills that would create development commission in the four remaining regions

Before the National Assembly at the moment, bills like the South West Development Commission Bill, North West Development Commission Bill, South East Development Commission Bill and North Central Department Commission Bill are at various stages.

Last Thursday and Friday, Alkali embarked on the inspection of ongoing projects in the three senatorial districts of Adamawa state.

While in Yola, Alkali inspected the ongoing construction of 500 housing units, the ongoing construction of accident and emergency unit in Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), solar powered boreholes at Federal College of Education (FCE) and also the installation of street lights in parts of Yola, all in Adamawa state.

He also inspected the three mega schools being constructed in each of the senatorial zones of the state, 2.5km access road at College of Education Hong, 40 housing units at College of Education (COE) Hong, 32km Garkida – Dabna road in which 14km has already been completed and Dilchim bridge which is under construction.

Alkali also visited a collapsed bridge along Madagali-Waga road for possible intervention, water project in Mubi polytechnic and also inspected ongoing project sites at the state university Mubi.

With the exception of the Dilichim bridge which is under construction, the two bridges along the Mubi-Gwoza road which were destroyed at the peak of Boko Haram insurgency have all been completed.

Speaking after the inspection of the projects, Alkali expressed satisfaction with the state of most of the ongoing projects in the State.

His words: “Most of the projects across the states are doing well, I have seen them. We want to make sure that those having challenges are looked into and make sure we provide solutions to those problems so that they can be completed.”

Alkali also revealed that the commission has resolved to assist farmers with state of the art farming methods and tools for bumper harvest.

The Chief Medical Director of MAUTH, Prof. Bakari Girei thanked the NEDC for coming to the aid of the hospital through the construction of the mega accident and emergency center.

He noted that when completed, the new center which is ten times bigger than the existing facility would boost operations of the hospital as he said the current center is grossly inadequate.