  • Monday, 1st July, 2024

Indorama Wins NIPR’s Diamond Ambassador Award  in Abuja

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals and Fertiliser Group, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has won the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Diamond Ambassador of Brand Nigeria award.
The presentation of the award took place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, a statement from the Head of Corporate Communications of the company, Dr Jossy Nkwocha, stated.


It stated that senior officials of the company, inclusive a Senior management executive,  Mr Amit Bharti, Nkwocha, received the award on behalf of Indorama.
President  and Chairman of Council of NIPR, Dr Ike Neliaku, said the award to Indorama was for boosting the brand reputation of Nigeria by putting the country’s name on the global map of exporters of petrochemicals and fertilisers and helping Nigeria to earn foreign exchange.


In an earlier letter addressed to the Managing Director of Indorama-Nigeria, Mr Manish Mundra, Dr Neliaku stated: “I am pleased to inform you that the Governing Council of the Institute, after careful consideration,  has decided to honour you as a Diamond Ambassador of Brand Nigeria during the dinner and awards ceremony.”
The ceremony featured key government functionaries, the private sector, professional bodies and expatriates,  with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon being the ‘Father of the Day’.

