Bagudu, Ngelale Seeks More AFD Investments in Nigeria

Raheem Akingbolu

The Minister of Budget and Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, has stressed the need for more investments to sustain stakeholders’ confidence and support a resilient citizenry in Nigeria.

Bagudu, who spoke at the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) 15th anniversary celebration, in Abuja, stressed the importance of further international support to address challenges and promote sustainable development.

He emphasised Promoting Nigeria’s economic and political interests internationally by leveraging France’s knowledge and influence and Investing in infrastructure to support Nigeria’s massive populations and modernize agricultural practices.

At the anniversary celebration, stakeholders from both Nigeria and France reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their bilateral partnership.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, acknowledging the significant impact of the French Development Agency in Nigeria’s climate action efforts, praised the agency’s collaboration with the National Council on Climate Change, particularly their support in embedding a greenhouse gas emissions expert.

“And in the climate action space, we acknowledge the transformative impact that the French Development Agency has had in its partnership with different institutions of our government, “ he said.

Speaking, the Acting Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Jean Hasperue, reaffirmed France’s commitment to being a trusted partner through investment, development, security, humanitarian efforts, and support for ECOWAS.

He discussed French private sector investments aimed at making Nigeria safer, improving the situation of displaced persons, and supporting projects in agriculture and industry.