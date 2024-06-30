Military Mourns Former CDS Ogohi 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Military High Command, Sunday expressed grief over the passing of the former Chief of Defence Staff (1999-2003), Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Gwabin Musa, who expressed this grief in a statement signed by Acting Director Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, also revealed that the 8th Chief of Defence Staff, died in the early hours of 30 June 2024, at a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Musa said: “On behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, hereby announces the sad demise of the 8th Chief of Defence Staff, Armed Forces of Nigeria (1999-2003) Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi. Admiral Ogohi died in the early hours of today, Sunday, 30 June 2024, at a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness. He was 75 years old”.

Adm Ogohi was born in Lafia, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, on 14 November 1948. In 1967, he enrolled into the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna as a member of 4th Regular Course and was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 1970. He was a Principal Warfare Specialist Officer who majored in Under Water Warfare.

The late CDS started his military training as a Midshipman in the United Kingdom in 1971 and attended the Sub-Lieutenant Technical Course in India in 1972. He also attended his Staff and Defence courses at the United States Naval War College in 1980 and 1991 respectively. The late Admiral held several appointments in the Nigerian Navy including: Commanding Officer Nigerian Navy Ship YOLA – 1976 – 1977.

Commanding Officer Nigerian Navy Ships OTOBO and DORINA – 1980.

Commanding Officer Nigerian Navy Ship EKUN – 1982.

He also became the Naval Provost Marshall in 1982 and commanded Nigerian Navy Ship ANANSA from 1985 – 1986. The late Admiral was the Director of Administration Nigerian Defence Academy from 1986 – 1987 and a Directing Staff at the National War College (now National Defence College) from 1992 – 1993.

In 1995, he was appointed Chief of Policy and Plans at the Naval Headquarters and became Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, in May 1996. He was promoted Rear Admiral in July 1996 and promoted Vice Admiral in June 2000. He became Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff

in 1999 and retired as Admiral in 2003 after 33 years of distinguished service to the nation.

While in the Service, Admiral Ogohi was decorated with the Forces Service Star, passed staff course, fellow of the United States War College and Distinguished Fellow of the National War College. He was also conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic by then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Gen Gusau said the Chief of Defence Staff and all the Service Chiefs join the family of the late Admiral and entire Nigerian people to mourn the exit of the distinguished naval officer whom he described as an elder statesman who continue to provide his wealth of experience to the AFN even after retirement from active service two decades ago. The CDS prayed to Almighty Allah to grant his soul rest in perfect peace.