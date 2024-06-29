Nigeria-born Journalist, Ayaara to Launch Album, Foundation in Atlanta Georgia

Olusegun Samuel

Former Nigerian journalist with Galaxy and Silverbird television and now an Atlanta-based musician, Victor Ayaara, is set to release his much-anticipated album, ‘Freedom of Expression’ on July 13, 2024, at Influence Restaurant and Lounge in Norcross, GA.

The event, aptly titled: ‘A Night of Freedom and Hope’, would also mark the launch of the Imabasi Youth Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting orphans, at-risk youth, and less-privileged individuals in both the Atlanta Metro area and Nigeria.



Freedom of Expression is a testament to Ayaara’s unique musical style, blending African rhythms with diverse genres to create a truly global sound.

Ayaara’s music is a celebration of his authentic self as an artiste and his belief in the power of music to connect people across cultures.

In addition to the album release, the event will introduce the Imabasi Youth Foundation, reflecting Ayaara’s commitment to using his music as a tool for social change.



The foundation aims to provide resources and opportunities to those in need, fostering hope and empowerment through music and education.

A Night of Freedom and Hope promises an unforgettable evening of music, celebration, and philanthropy.



The former journalist with Galaxy television before he left for the United States, Ayaara shares his passion for music and his vision for a brighter future for all.

He said, “My decision to establish a non-profit organisation is to give back. I have been tremendously blessed and I want to be a blessing to others. Secondly, my mom whose name is Ima (meaning love in ibibio/Efik) showed me at a young age that you don’t have to be a millionaire to touch lives. She raised her five kids and still fostered others as a widow and a petty trader. I hope to continue her legacy in this regard.

“Imabasi Youth Foundation has a broad scope of intervention for orphans and less privileged youth. The reason why this is so is because we want to meet people where they are and tailor empowerment efforts to meet their specific needs.

“From IT skills acquisition, culinary training, fashion and graphic designs, music dance and art to an orphanage and skills development center. We hope to change lives and give people a fighting chance in life, especially those that society unfortunately forgets.”

Ayaara, who started his broadcasting career at Galaxy Television in 2002, moved to Silverbird in 2006 and worked there till he left the shores of Nigeria 11 years ago and currently reside in Atlanta Georgia with his family.