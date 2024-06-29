Kwara Renovates, Expands Cottage Hospital Amid Statewide Renewal of Facilities

The Kwara State Government has announced the commencement of the expansion of Adewole Cottage Hospital, Ilorin, as part of efforts to strengthen the primary health care facilities in the state.

A statement by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Health, Gbenga Falade, said the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-lmam, made this known Saturday while interacting with the media crew of the ministry.

According to her, Adewole Cottage Hospital is one of the health care centres that was approved for renovation by the state government, pointing out that the construction works are going on with slight disruptions to service delivery and calling for understanding.

“One of the disruptions is that we are unable to admit male patients at this time because the ongoing works include removing of the roof in the male section of the hospital,” El-Imam said.

She urged the general public to patronise the hospital, assuring them of quality health care delivery service from the health care workers.

She added that the works at the Adewole Cottage Hospital come amid other ongoing renovation or related works in some other secondary facilities in other parts of the state.

“General Hospital Patigi is 95% renovated, while we have completed the extensive work on General Hospital in Oro. Cottage Hospital Lade is also 100% renovated. Patigi and Lade were also given solar inverters for 24-hour power supply,” El-Imam added.

“We also have activated plans for renovation works at Cottage Hospital Tsaragi and Gbale. In the South, we have our eyes on General Hospital Offa, General Hospital Erin-Ile, General Hospital Omu Aran, General Hospital Oro-Ago, and a few others.”

The commissioner said the public, especially patients, may reach out to the Kwara State Hospitals Management Board 24-Hours patient care/SERVICOM lines through the following telephone lines: 09041417533 , 09051559825, 07040584081.

Gbenga Falade Press Secretary Ministry of Health