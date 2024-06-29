 Gabriel Zuave Deserves More

In Benue State, many who teach in primary and secondary schools are not gainfully employed by the government. They work as casual staff, known as PTA teachers. PTA stands for Parent-Teacher Association and they are employees of the association. Therefore, their salary is small while those employed by the government take better money home. Mr. Gabriel Zuave, one of the best teachers at Ajio Community Secondary School, Ishangev-Ya in Kwande LGA of Benue State was unfortunately employed by the association (PTA) and has been teaching there for over 15 years now with no hope for a better salary. Zuave who teaches English language and Literature in English deserves something better to uplift him so that he can impact more on leaders of tomorrow.

I am aware of Governor Alia’s plan to recruit more teachers for schools in the state and it is a welcome development. I am pleading that Mr. Zuave and others who may be victims of a poor salary package due to PTA employment system should be hired by the government.

Awunah Pius Terwase,

Mpape, Abuja