CUPP to IGP: Probe Alleged Plot to Frame Ugochinyere for Murder

Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to frame a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere for murder, rape , kidnap, gun running and other fabricated crimes over his stance on Rivers state political crisis.

To this end, the coalition urged the Federal Capital Territory Police Commissioner, Ben Igwe and Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egebtokun, to investigate the alleged plot.



CUPP Spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, in a statement yesterday, said the alleged plot was because Ugochinyere kept exposing the ills of the society and plot to undermine democracy in Rivers State especially the unconstitutional attempts to halt governance in the state.



It said: “The opposition leaders after the central committee meeting of the CUPP said they received the intel and is using the public medium to inform the CP of FCT command Ben Igwe and IGP Egbetokun to investigate the authenticity of such shocking developments and if true, nip in the plot in the bud to save the image of the police as the opposition families in Nigeria will unite to resist and fight such a fabricated attack or alleged moves to frame one of the shining light of Nigeria democracy.



“Ugochinyere since decades ago, has been a student and youth leader, activist who always stood out, fighting for injustice and correcting ills in the Nigerian society and also he’s a ranking member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is the ruling party in Rivers State.



“Where others are not speaking up he is, so his advocacy and many battles in Rivers and Kano States should be applauded as that’s what every right thinking Democrat and party man should do, in defence of public interest, peace, stability and progress of Nigeria.”