Yuqing: China, Nigeria Will Explore Cooperation in Digital Economy, Others

Kayode Tokede

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has disclosed that China and Nigeria would jointly explore cooperation opportunities in digital economy, green economy and blue economy.

Yuqing, who made this disclosure in a statement, stated that the Chinese is willing to expand imports of Nigerian agricultural products.

She explained that Nigeria had called for increased partnership in Mining and Solid Mineral development and expressed willingness to partner with Chinese companies to establish manufacturing companies in Nigeria for local consumption and exports.

“The two sides stand ready to create an open, transparent, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for the corporate cooperation between the two countries, strengthen the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, oppose trade protectionism, and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. Both governments committed to intensifying efforts to protect the rights and dignity of each others’ citizens living in its country and create a business-friendly environment for their business”, Yuqing added.

Yuqing stated, “Deepening political mutual trust, enhancing military cooperation, and jointly safeguarding national peace and stability. In the political arena, the Government of Nigerian side acknowledges that there is but one China in the world, the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. Nigeria opposes any separatist activities of “Taiwan independence” in any form, and any external attempts to interfere in China’s internal affairs, and Nigeria will also support the efforts made by the Chinese government to realize national reunification.

“The two sides agreed to work towards good governance and democratic values, peace , security and stability in the Sahel region and recognize Nigeria’s leading role in the fight against terrorism and other related transborder crimes. China commends His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership role in ECOWAS and his efforts towards bringing about stability in the region.”