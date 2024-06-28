  • Friday, 28th June, 2024

Sexual Assault: Appeal Court Affirms 5-year Conviction of Baba Ijesha

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division on Friday affirmed the judgement of a Lagos State High Court, which sentenced Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly called Baba Ijesha to five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.

The appellate court in its unanimous decision found the Appellant (Baba Ijesha) guilty on counts 4 and 5, where he was accused of indecently touching a minor and sexually assaulted her.

The court however set aside his conviction on indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault, of a minor which allegedly occurred between 2013 and 2014.

The court held that the Appellant’s voluntarily confessed to the crime, and did not challenge the statement of (PW1), Damilola Adekoya throughout the proceedings.

Recall that Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo (rtd) of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, had on July 14, 2022, sentenced Baba Ijesha to five years imprisonment over the sexual assault of a minor.

The judge convicted and sentenced him after he was found guilty of four counts out of six counts, in suit number ID/14623C/2021 preferred against him by the Lagos State government.

Details shortly…

