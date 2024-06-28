  • Friday, 28th June, 2024

Police Commissioner Decorates Three Newly Promoted DCPs, ACP in Delta

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, has decorated three newly promoted Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Assistant Commissioner of Police with a charge to justify their elevation by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun.

The newly promoted officers were DCP Oladipo Sunday; DCP Abubaka Mohammed Bashir; DCP Lamba Dauda Bot, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Imade Osazee Graham.

Until their elevation, the newly promoted DCPs were the Area Commander, Asaba; Area Commander, Warri, and Area Commander, Ogwashi-Uku respectively, while ACP Graham Osazee Imade was the immediate-past Commander Dragon Patrol, Delta State Police Command.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, CP Abaniwonda, who was assisted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, DCP Wilfred Afolabi, decorated the newly promoted officers on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

He admonished all the beneficiaries that the reward for hard work was more work, and therefore advised them to put more effort while discharging their duties and ensure that they do not disappoint the IG and the public.

