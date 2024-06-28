NMCN Registrar Advocates Continuous Investment in Nursing Professional Devt

Funmi Ogundare

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Dr. Faruk Abubakar, has emphasised the need for continuous investment in nurses’ professional development and a comprehensive approach to enhancing nursing practice.

He highlighted the importance of patient care, dedication to duty and compassion.

In his keynote address titled, ‘This Mission is Possible: Excellence in Nursing Practice and Leadership for Success’, at the opening of a four-day international conference held at Babcock University in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Abubakar called for continuous learning, compassionate care, technological proficiency and a focus on patients’ wellbeing.

He underscored the significant role nurses play in shaping positive patient outcomes and the overall success of healthcare systems.

According to him, “Overall, nursing excellence is about striving for the highest standards of care, constantly seeking opportunities for growth and improvement, and making a positive impact on the lives of patients and the healthcare community. Nurturing excellence in nursing is not just a goal but a commitment to creating a healthcare environment where both nurses and patients thrive.”

The conference, a collaborative effort between the International Outreach Health Educators (IOHE), the School of Nursing Sciences, and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), saw various stakeholders come together.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Philemon Amanze, emphasized the importance of collaboration to address the ‘Japa syndrome’ in the health sector.

He welcomed any recommendations from the conference that could enhance the efficiency and proficiency of the nursing profession, especially in the face of recurring pandemics and economic challenges.

The Chief Medical Director of Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), Prof. Barnabas Mandong, expressed hope that inputs from the facilitators would lead to necessary improvements in their facilities.

A representative of the US facilitators, Kathleen Farrel, expressed her delight at the opportunity to support the conference’s mission, stating: “We are happy to be at the conference because we care, and we have something to share. We came well prepared and hope that what we brought to share is acceptable.”

President and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, advised nurses not to neglect their responsibilities as caregivers, reminding them that compassion and selfless service are essential in their career.

He stressed the critical role nurses play in protecting, treating and caring for patients with various diseases, particularly in the African context.

The conference was also an opportunity for participants to learn about the best practices in nursing and contribute to fostering a healthier Nigeria.

Tayo urged participants to engage fully with the conference to gain the most from the experience.

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Prof. Christiana Sowunmi, Dean of the School of Nursing Sciences; Prof. John Sotunsa, Provost of Benjamin Carson (Snr) College of Health and Medical Sciences; representatives of the Ogun State Ministry of Health Sciences and Ministry of Health; Dr. Ogunsilu Esther Abiola, Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Primary Healthcare Board; and Comrade Adejoke Bello, Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Ogun State, among others.