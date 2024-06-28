NEPC Trains Bayelsa Entrepreneurs on Export Processes

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

As part of efforts to educate and empower entrepreneur, small and medium-sized enterprises in the export sector, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said the commission was ready share insights, strategies and empower local businesses to compete on the global scale.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the commission in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Ministry of Trade, Industry and investment for would-be-exporters, the State Coordinator of NEPC, Mrs. Sylvia Adeneye, said it was committed to ensuring Bayelsa fulfilled its full potentials in the export trade.

She said: “Bayelsa State, known for its rich natural resources and strategic location, holds immense potential for export. However, tapping into this potential requires a converted efforts of all stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector, the participants, and all the communities at large.

“NEPC is committed to fostering an environment where businesses can thrive through export activities. Our role model is to.probide the necessary support, guidance and resources to help businesses navigate the complexities of international trade. The workshop is part of ongoing efforts to educate and empower entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other key players in the export sector.”

The Commissioner, Ministry of Trade, Industry and investment, Dr. Ebieri Jones, while applauding NEPC for organising the workshop, said the reason the naira keep depreciating was because it only dependant on oil.

He said a lot of research has shown that the petroleum sector contributes negatively to the growth of Nigeria economy, saying that it is only in the non-oil export that the nation can achieve substantial growth.

“Nigeria is a mono product economy and that is the reason why we are seeing our naira depreciating. Year after year, our balance of trade is negative, our balance of payment is also negative.

He said the Bayelsa State Government was ready to partner with NEPC to improve strategies and empower entrepreneurs to register and export their goods and services to raise Nigeria balance of trade.