Enugu Rangers Presents NPFL Trophy to Club’s Ex-stars

The management of Enugu Rangers FC yesterday presented the 2023/2024 NPFL trophy won by the team to the Ex-Rangers Players Association led by Austin Igweokolo at their monthly meeting with most of their living legends in attendance.

G.M/CEO of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Amobi Ezeaku, while presenting the trophy to the Rangers legends stressed that the management of the club cannot forget the sacrifices made by these ex internationals to keep the flame of the club burning, even in difficult times.

“We are here to show respect to this group for your solid support and prayers during our push to bring back the league trophy to Enugu. We appreciate all you did during your playing days; the sacrifices are not lost on us. We hope to keep the light burning and keep pushing to realise the objectives of the founding members of Rangers,” said the young club boss.

National Chairman of the association, Pastor Austin Igweokolo, in his reaction, praised the effort of the players, coaches, and management of the club in winning the league trophy and also deciding to bring it to the elders of the club.

“I must say on behalf of every member of this noble association thank the management for this great idea of presenting the league trophy to the legends of the club. It is a show of respect. It is highly appreciated and we shall continue to support you in every way we can to ensure you maintain the top spot you have attained. We say big congratulations to everybody who made this triumph possible,” he noted.

Legends like Emmanuel Okala (MON), Chairman Christian Chukwu (Mfr), Dominic Nwobodo, Kingsley Obiekwu, Chukwudi Odita, Victor Oko, and many others were on ground to witness the auspicious occasion.

Rangers were crowned the 2023/2024 NPFL champions on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the New Jos Stadium, Plateau State after defeating Gombe United 2-1 to amass a total of 70 points from 38 matches. Rangers scored 56 goals and conceded 33 to emerge as the best-attacking side and the second-best defending team of the season.