Six Kaduna Students Drown after Writing Junior WAEC

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Six students of Government Secondary School Fadan Chawai, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, have reportedly died in a river.

The students were said to have drowned in the river while returning home after writing their Junior WAEC on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m.

Simon Chinge, Public Relations Officer of Ribang Development Association, while confirming the unfortunate incident, said the corpses of three of the students had been recovered from the river and buried.

Chinge identified who said the students are aged between 15 to 19, identified them as Manasseh Monday, Musa John, Pius David, Monday Ayuba, David Danlami and Yahuza Audu.

He said the remains of three other students were yet to recover from the river.

“The Mbang River has been a death trapped on our people over the years, noting before the community can access any school or any hospital facility they have to travel for about 8 kilometers,” he said.

Chinge appealed to Governor Uba Sani and Sunday Katung, the senator representing Kaduna South senatorial district and the member of House of Representative representing the area to intervene in by addressing the bad condition of access roads and bridges in the community.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police command, Mansir Hassan, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.