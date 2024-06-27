NGO Donates N50m for Indigent Children’s Surgery

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care (GIPCL) through the support of Julius D.Rone, has offered financial assistance worth over N50 million to children with various critical health challenges ranging from cancerous diseases to assist them pay their surgery bills.

The initiative, GIPCL noted was to mark the 50th birthday celebration of Mr Rone who decided to use to occasion to support the poor and vulnerable children who are unable to access healthcare due to financial incapacitation.

Director General and National Coordinator of GIPLC, Nuhu Kwajafa, while disbursing the funds, in Abuja, hinted that the organisation seeks to stimulate sustainable and participatory community charity projects which cater for vulnerable children and women of Nigeria, and the world in general.

He said that Mr. Rone, although had the opportunity of partying to celebrate his 50th birthday like other privileged Nigerians, decided to contribute to the survival of vulnerable children in various hospitals with different degrees of illnesses and diseases by paying their surgery bills.

According to him, “If every privileged Nigerian should do the right thing, it will go a long way to saving lives, because so many Nigerian children are dying every day.

“Founded in 2006, GIPLC has executed charity projects locally and internationally, having raised and expended over $5 million so far, “hence our humble recognition by both the private, public and government sectors of Nigeria as an NGO with exemplary visibility, integrity and prudence in the solemn discharge of our calling which is touching and changing lives,” Kwajafa said.

Speaking shortly on the sidelines after the funds distribution to the beneficiaries, the birthday celebrant, Mr. Rone explained that the gesture was to honour God and give back to society, especially the children with disabilities and people with special conditions that require medical support.

His words: “As you are aware, the government cannot do everything, we need to assist this government to reach out to people they cannot reach. And, for us, this is an opportunity to say thank you to God for being able to reach out to those who require special needs.”

He further said that giving to the less privileged was an opportunity to attract God’s blessings, stating: “If God has blessed you, it does not mean that it is meant for you and your family alone. The blessing is meant to be extended to the less privileged Nigerians in the society.”