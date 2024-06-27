  • Thursday, 27th June, 2024

IBEDC Assures of Restoring Electricity to Oyo Community 

Business | 2 hours ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has assured residents of Lalupon Community and its environ of restoration of power supply within three weeks.

This is just as it assured that consumers under its jurisdiction can get their houses metered within 10 days after completing their process of application.

The Coordinating Head, Corporate Services, Mrs. Angela Olanrewaju, who led a management team of the distribution company, while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, gave the assurances and update on challenges of power supply in Lalupon and the efforts to improve supply.

It would be recalled that there was a peaceful protest last Monday by residents of Lalupon and its environ against what they described as the continuous disconnection by IBEDC.

The protesters from communities, including Adewumi, Trailer Park, Adeleye, Erunmu, Fatumo, Atari, Lalupon, Ejioku, Ile-Igbon and Iyana-Ofa, among others, claimed that they have been disconnected for more than five years with no hope of reconnection.

Olanrewaju who tendered an unreserved apology to the aggrieved residents, restated the commitment of the electricity distribution company to enhancing electricity supply to its customers.

According to her, “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by these challenges. We are using this medium to assure our customers that every effort is being made to expedite the completion of the 33kV substation project and restore full power supply.”

