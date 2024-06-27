Huawei Hosts Global Launch of 5G-A Pioneers Programme at MWC

Emma Okonji

Global technology company, Huawei, hosted the Global Launch of 5G-A Pioneers Programme at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Shanghai, China. The Mobile World Congress 2024, which opened yesterday, will close tomorrow, June 28, 2024.

The event, themed: “Driving Shared Success with 5G-A,” brought together pioneering 5G operators from around the world to discuss how to drive the high-quality development of 5G-A networks and how to seize opportunities from the upcoming intelligent world to create new market space for growth.

Huawei’s Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, David Wang, who delivered a keynote speech at the event titled: “5G-A: Paving the Way for Shared Success,” said: “5G-A will be the path forward. It will protect vested investment, while creating new business opportunities by expanding business boundaries. As we look towards 2030, the industry as a whole will need to ramp up efforts to reinforce 5G-A technologies and support the healthy development of 5G.”