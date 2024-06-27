Group Partners Media to Tackle Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Non Governmental Organisation under the aegis of Alliances For Africa (AFA) has established partnership with media organisations to tackle the menace of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions across the country.

The group sealed the partnership at a One-day residential Consultation with Media Executives in Nigeria, with the aim of addressing sexual harassment in the institutions.

In her opening remark, at the programme held in Abuja, the Executive Director of AFA, Iheoma Obibi decried the negative effects of sexual abuse on the victims and survivors, including students, staff and the institutions at large.

Obibi remarked that the commitment of the media in the fight against the illicit act in the schools will sustain a better learning environment for the students.

In her presentation, the Programme Director of AFA, Blessing Duru explained that the aim of the programme was to address gender-based discrimination, the growing incidences and long-term

impact of sexual harassment in the institutions.

She advocates for the adoption of gender studies as a general study course in Nigerian universities to promote women’s agency, participation, and representation in leadership.

Duru also noted the need for the policy that will foster foundational reorientation to bring changes in behaviour and responsiveness to issues of sexual harassment in the university.

She stated that over 60 percent of female students had reported experiencing sexual harassment during their time in tertiary institutions.

According to Duru “Faculty members and fellow students are the primary perpetrators, with faculty members accounting for nearly 40% of reported cases. Less than 10% of victims report incidents due to fear of stigmatisation,

retaliation, and lack of trust in the reporting mechanisms”.

She regretted that many institutions lack effective policies and enforcement

mechanisms, leading to a culture of impunity.

“Victims often suffer from psychological trauma, academic underperformance, and a sense of insecurity within the educational environment. These findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive measures to combat sexual harassment and support victims in Nigerian tertiary institutions”, she added.

One of the facilitators at the meeting and a staff of Arise TV, Mr Tobi Soniyi, also noted that many students have been ruined by the abuse, adding that “Some students drop out of schools, others avoid classes, while some surrender after being told they have no choice”.

Speaking on the topic: “Role of the Media in addressing Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria “, Soniyi encouraged the media representatives to collectively tackle the act he described as epidemic through their reportage.

He expressed the need for investigation to unravel such illicit act and make the perpetrators face the law, so as to reduce such incidences in the schools.

THISDAY reported that participants at the meeting observed that individuals who head the gender units of most tertiary institutions have significant knowledge gaps in addressing sexual harassment without personal bias, and are oblivious to the essence of their office and the power they have.

Also, that the survivors and stakeholders, including academic staff and media personnels who report sexual harassment lack protection from retaliation, while national and sub-national policies that address sexual harassment are selectively applied or implemented.