Pumpkin Launches Rockview Estate in Kaduna

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Pumpkin Properties, a Nigerian real estate company, has launched the Rockview Estate in Kaduna State.

Rockview Estate, the company said is “a pocket-friendly, innovative property”, promoted as part of its dedication to providing affordable and accessible properties to investors.

The estate, which is particularly perfect for everyone because of its flexible payment plans, is equally ideal for low income earners who want to become home owners on a pristine landscape that is a match with any property anywhere in the world.

Nestled amidst picturesque landscapes and lush greenery, Pumpkin Rock View represents a visionary fusion of cutting-edge technology and holistic wellness.

Also, sitting on 121 hectares of land and comprising about 2000 units of house types such as (1) 4-bedroom Detached Bungalow and (2) 4-bedroom Detached Duplex with BQ, each plot of land at the estate measures 450 sqm and sells at very affordable rates.

Moreover, the estate comes with several social amenities for all investors such as: Good Road Network; Security; Water; Electricity; Gym; Worship Centers; Clinic; Schools; Shopping Area; Banks; Children Park and Green Area; and Sport Area

The CEO, Pumpkin Properties, Engr. Oladeji Bamidele, said their mission is to make everyone a comfortable home owner.

According to him, “Our mission at Pumpkin Property is to make homeownership attainable for everyone, regardless of their financial background.”

He noted that his company is breaking the barriers to real estate by providing estates with affordable payment plans. According to him, “By providing affordable land with flexible payment plans, we are breaking down the barriers to real estate ownership and creating opportunities for smart investors and low-income earners alike. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering inclusive and thriving communities.”

He said the estate is located near the popular Millennium City and is also centrally situated to several housing estates, access and link roads connecting all parts of the state as well as banks. Equally around the estate are several shopping complexes for convenience to groceries, clothing, and restaurants.

He said apart from Kaduna, the company also has many properties at it’s many other estates in Abuja, Lagos and Nasarawa states.

“For an investment that is truly worth your money, owning a plot at the Rockview Estate is indeed an investment with huge ROI as it offers you the unique opportunity to thrive and live well,” he said.