AISA Restates Commitment to Empowering Students to Attain Full Potential

James Emejo in Abuja

American International School of Abuja (AISA) has reiterated its commitment to empowering students to reach their full potential both academically and beyond.

The school gave the assurance as it bid farewell to its graduating class of 2024, in a ceremony filled with pride and promise for the future, and amid cheers and applause.

The event was said to be significant, as the institution, a premier co-educational international school in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was established 30 years ago.

The ceremony was attended by the families and friends of the graduating students, as well as other distinguished persons, who were received by the Head of School, Greg Hughes, Chair of the Board of Trustees, Ndubisi Anyanwu and other members of the school’s leadership.

A hallmark of AISA’s record of academic excellence is its tradition of facilitating admissions to prestigious universities worldwide.

This year’s cohort is no exception, with students securing coveted spots in renowned institutions across the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland and England.

The graduating class earned notable scholarships to numerous universities, including admissions to Oregon State University, the University of British Columbia, Baylor University, and University College Dublin, among many others.

This underscores AISA’s commitment to nurturing academic excellence and facilitating students’ pathways to success.

While most of the graduates earned their college admissions based on academic merit, this year one of the school’s student-athletes, Agib Hughes, was admitted to North Carolina A&T University for his sporting prowess, where he will join their NCAA Division One golf programme.

Agib has won golf tournaments in numerous countries and is currently Nigeria’s top-ranked amateur golfer according to the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

One of the prominent guests was USAID Mission Director, Melissa Jones. Her speech was an unforgettable blend of hope and optimism for the future, tinged with the sadness of bidding farewell to such a talented cohort.

“This day is a testament to your hard work and resilience, and it is also the unwavering support of your families, friends and educators.

“Each one of you has completed a rigorous and internationally recognised curriculum, further developed your skills, expanded your knowledge, and honed your character.

“This moment marks a significant milestone, not just in your academic careers, but it has also laid the foundation for your next chapter…”

She urged the students to be lifelong learners because “the world is constantly changing… Stay curious, seek out new knowledge and experiences, and never stop growing.”

A notable trend at AISA is the increasing enrollment of students in grades 11 and 12, as families recognize the value of early preparation for tertiary education.

By leveraging the school’s resources and guidance programmes, families aim to optimise their children’s chances of securing admissions to prestigious institutions worldwide.

As AISA bids farewell to another cohort of graduates, it expressed pride in their accomplishments and confidence in their ability to thrive in their chosen paths.