  • Tuesday, 25th June, 2024

Business Desk: Revolutionizing SME Registrations and Government Filings

Featured | 4 hours ago

In 2024, Covenant Chukwudi, a visionary digital platform architect, founded Business Desk to tackle a pressing issue faced by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria – the cumbersome process of government and permit filings. With a passion to build innovative solutions, Covenant aimed to create a seamless and affordable platform for businesses to access essential services.

In a statement by Covenant Chukwudi the director, he said “ we recognized the struggles SMEs faced in navigating the complex registration and filing processes, often resulting in wasted time, resources, and missed opportunities, and as such we envisioned a platform that would simplify these tasks, making it easier for businesses to focus on growth and development.”

Business Desk is committed to providing low-cost, efficient, and reliable registration and filing services to SMEs. By leveraging technology and expertise, the platform aims to bridge the gap between businesses and government agencies, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

The Company offers a range of services, including:
CAC business name registration from ₦5,000, Seamless registrations and government filings & Expert support and guidance.

By providing affordable and accessible services, Business Desk seeks to empower SMEs, foster entrepreneurship, and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth. With a user-friendly platform and dedicated team, the brand is poised to make a significant impact in the business community.

Under Covenant’s leadership, Business Desk is committed to continuous innovation, expansion of services, and strategic partnerships. The brand envisions a future where SMEs can thrive, unfettered by bureaucratic hurdles, and is dedicated to making that vision a reality.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.