Learn Africa Rewards Three Students With N2.250m

Oluchi Chibuzor

In its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, the Learn Africa Education Development Foundation, has rewarded top three students in the June/July 2023 National Examinations Council (NECO) with a cash gift of two million, two hundred and fifty thousand Naira.

Chairman Learn Africa Plc, Chief Emeke Iwerebon, said the initiative aim to reward academic brilliance among students, appreciate teachers for their dedication, recognise schools that produce outstanding students in the yearly NECO June/July Senior Secondary Examinations, and encourage healthy competition at the secondary school level.

According to him, “the initiative aims to recognise academic brilliance, reward outstanding students, schools, and teachers, and encourage healthy competition at the secondary school level, adding they understand the challenges on the path to academic success and are here to support and encourage every step of the way.

“This year, the Foundation is honouring the top three candidates of the 2023 NECO Awards. In recognition of your exceptional performance, Learn Africa is honoured to present each of you with a cash gift of One million Naira, N750, 000 and N500,000 for first, second and third respectively. This token of appreciation symbolises our commitment to encouraging academic excellence and supporting your future endeavours. We hope it will serve as a stepping stone towards even greater accomplishments in your academic journey.

“As we celebrate your achievements today, I want to remind you that this is just the beginning. The knowledge and skills you have acquired are the tools that will empower you to make a significant impact on the world. To our exceptional scholars, your achievements are not just personal victories but a testament to the collective efforts of your families, teachers, and schools.”