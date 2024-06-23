Governors, UNDP to Tackle Root Causes of Insecurity in North-west

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Seven North-west governors under the auspices of the North-west Governors’ Forum in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have concluded plans to brainstorm and tackle the root causes of insecurity in the region through a peace summit.



The Katsina State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Bala Salisu Zango, who disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists at the Government House, said the summit would be held in Katsina from June 24 to 25, 2023.

He said the summit would also enhance collaboration between security agencies and communities, promote peaceful conflict resolution and support victims of violence and displaced persons within the region.



He explained that participants would explore sustainable approaches to advancing food security and fostering sustainable livelihoods and examine how various regional actors can support and integrate remedies for the region’s development.

Under the theme: “Regional Cooperation for Securing Lives and Livelihoods,” the commissioner said the summit seeks to explore solutions to the security challenges of the region, focusing on promoting peace and stability while boosting cooperation among state governments.



Zango said: “The summit therefore aims to address the root causes of insecurity, enhance collaboration between security agencies and communities, promote peaceful conflict resolution and support victims of violence and displacement.”



He added that the seven North-west governors, the federal government, the UN and other participants of the peace summit would reach an agreement on how to support the development of the North-west Peace and Security Development Framework.

“This framework will serve as a guiding document for the region, outlining strategies, policies, and actions needed to enhance regional cooperation and interoperability,” the commissioner said.



Zango, however, said the region faces mounting security challenges, adding that: “In recent years, there has been a marked increase in incidents of banditry, terrorism, and communal conflicts.”

He added that the security challenges had devastating consequences for the local population, resulting in significant loss of life, severe disruption to livelihoods and widespread destruction of property.