R.T.  Briscoe Motors to Open CNG Autogas Vehicle Conversion Centres Nationwide

Auto World

Bennett Oghifo

RT. Briscoe Plc, Motors Division has set up conversion centres that will make it possible for vehicles using petrol to switch to Compressed Natural Gas, (CNG).

The CNG conversion kits are manufactured in Europe and with one of the best global rating standards while RT. Briscoe Plc, automotive division has a well trained technical and professional team that can handle the installation.

This is a strategic move to align with the ongoing Presidential initiative on Compressed Natural Gas programme (Pi-CNG), lower the cost of both institutional and corporate fleet operations, including individual vehicle buyers, as well as bolster investor confidence.

The Group Managing Director of RT Briscoe, Seyi Onajide, who stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, said the automotive division of the conglomerate has decided to set up a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) conversion facility in line with the Federal Government’s CNG initiative (Pi-CNG).

“We started the conversion of petrol or diesel engine cars into CNG and LPG without government funding. and we believe it is the future. We have successfully done that on some Pick-up vehicles.”

He said the company has submitted a proposal to the Presidential CNG committee, stating, “They invited us to participate in the CNG initiative. We believe that the average vehicle owner in Nigeria and even commuters can benefit from this initiative because it has a lot of benefits. It will save costs for the motoring public.”

However, Onajide said the initiative could be impeded by the non-availability of CNG and LPG refilling stations as there are about three in Lagos, which is why the need for an hybrid model.

To kick-start the project, he said, RT Briscoe Plc has approached some corporate institutions that are fleet owners that have justifiable reasons to invest in building gas-refilled plants in their premises.

According to him, until gas refilling stations are readily available, CNG would be limited to big organisations that can house and store their gas. Highpoint of the event was the inspection and hand-on test drive of the finished vehicle already running on petrol, but also converted to run on compressed natural gas.

RT Briscoe Plc is engaged in the sales and servicing of Toyota vehicles, technical services, material handling and property development and management.

The Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) is a component of the palliative intervention of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration directed at providing succor to the masses occasioned by the transitive hardships of the fuel subsidy removal policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

With a projected $2.5 billion investment by 2027, the Presidential CNG Initiative is poised to drive Nigeria towards a sustainable and prosperous future, where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive. “This journey towards a sustainable and prosperous future, collaboration is key.