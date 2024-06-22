Police Beef Up Security at Bayero’s Palace, Vow Not to Evict Deposed Emir

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Barely 24 hours after the Kano State government issued an order to evict the deposed Emir Aminu Bayero from the Nassarawa Palace, the State Commissioner of Police Mohammed Usaini Gumel, yesterday, said his men would not eject the deposed traditional ruler as directed by the state government.

This was even as the dethroned Emir attended yesterday’s Prayers amidst fanfare and tight security around the mosque and the Palace.



He performed the Juma’at service at the mosque situated outside the Nasarawa palace, few meters away from the Government House in the metropolis.

The 15th Emir appeared in white royal regalia, under white umbrella meant only for Emirs, escorted back to the Palace by well-armed security details after the Jumaat prayer attended by hundreds of supporters.

In his reply to the eviction order issued by the State Government, the State Commissioner of Police said the same government filed a case at the State High Court on the same subject matter.



He said the police would not evict the deposed Emir because the same government had filed a case at the State High Court on the same order, which would come up on Monday, 24th June 2024.

“The government is jumping the gun because the same government has filed a case on the eviction order, which is coming up on the 24th of June, 2024. So, if we carry out the order, it is like we are preempting the court because we don’t know what will happen at the court,” he added.

Following the Court’s ruling on the Kano Emirate tussle, the State Government had directed the Commissioner of Police to evict Bayero, from the Government property where he currently occupies.



In an emergency press conference on Thursday night, the State Attorney General/Commissioner of Justice Haruna Dederi, had said the State Government had already concluded arrangements for the general reconstruction and renovation of the Nassarawa Palace.

He said arrangements had been concluded to conduct construction works in the property, including the demolishing and reconstruction of the dilapidated wall fence with immediate effect.



As at the time the Attorney General was addressing the conference, bulldozers were sighted in front of the government house waiting to carry out the state government’s directives to bring down the facility.

In the wee hours of yesterday, a combined security operatives made up of the Nigerian Army, Police, Civil Defense, had cordoned off all access leading to the Palace, from Commissioner road, State road and Audu Bako way, to ensure the safety of the Bayero’s palace.



Meanwhile, there were thousands of supporters including hunters and members of vigilante groups, at the Kano city central mosque as the 16th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi 11, led Friday prayers alongside some district and ward heads.



The Emir who also appeared in full traditional regalia, rode white horse to the mosque, where he offered Friday sermon in Arabic language.

At the Emir’s Palace located in the heart of the city, local vigilante and hunters were also seen observing a vigil at the three entrances leading to the main house, where the reinstated Emir currently occupies.



In the past two days, there has been an increase in the number of hunters and vigilante groups, who spend day and night at the Kofar Kudu palace, should there be any attempt by the security operatives to effect eviction of Emir Sanusi out of Palace.