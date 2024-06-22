FG Signs MoU on Delivery of 2.5 Million Jobs Annually

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the creation of 2.5 million jobs annually.

The MoU which was between the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Skills (TVEES), seeks to create sustainable job opportunities for all Nigerians, particularly the youths.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the initiative was a collaborative venture under the Labour Employment and Empowerment Program (LEEP) aimed enhancing employment opportunities and skill development in Nigeria.

She explained: “The signing of this MoU between the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Skills is a testament to our commitment to creating sustainable job opportunities for all Nigerians, particularly our youth.

“Our collaboration under the Labour Employment and Empowerment Program (LEEP) is not just a strategic alliance but a concerted effort to address the pressing challenges of unemployment and underemployment in our country. Through this MOU, we are laying a strong foundation for the creation of 2.5 million jobs annually, focusing on vocational, technical, and entrepreneurial skills that are critical for the economic development and growth of Nigeria.”

Under the initiative, Onyejeocha said the ministry would provide the necessary assets and infrastructure to support the training and certification of participants in this programme.

“We recognise the importance of a skilled workforce in driving innovation, productivity, and competitiveness in the global market. With the support and expertise of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant, we are confident in our ability to achieve these ambitious goals.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Abiola Arogundade and her team for their unwavering commitment and collaboration. Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure the success of LEEP and the realization of President’s 8-point agenda on job creation,” she said.