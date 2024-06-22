Enugu Rangers NPFL Title Presentation to Air Live on StarTimes

in a momentous turn of events for Nigerian football enthusiasts, StarTimes has announced that they will broadcast the NPFL title presentation live on their Beta Sports channel 244.

This marks a significant milestone, as it’s the first time in several years that the trophy ceremony will be beamed directly into living rooms across the nation.

On Sunday, June 23rd, all eyes will be in Jos, where the newly crowned champions, Enugu Rangers, will take center stage. The match against Gombe United serves as a fitting backdrop for the grand celebration.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm, and fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere as Enugu Rangers officially claim their championship trophy.

Enugu Rangers have been nothing short of exceptional this season. Their journey to the top of the NPFL table has been marked by flair, determination, and a relentless pursuit of victory. With the most goals scored in the league, they’ve dazzled fans with their attacking prowess. Now, as they prepare to lift the coveted trophy, their achievement resonates throughout Nigerian football history.

“StarTimes’ commitment to broadcasting NPFL matches has breathed new life into the league. After a hiatus, our live coverage has reconnected fans with the excitement of Nigerian football. Beta Sports channel 244 has become the go-to destination for passionate supporters, allowing them to follow every twist and turn of the NPFL season,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said.