CHI Limited Celebrates Children

Fruit juice and value-added dairy manufacturer, Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) recently celebrated this year’s Children’s Day with an exciting blend of fun-filled activities and the goodness of its brands.

A statement explained that with a commitment to the well-being of children, Chivita|Hollandia recognised the importance of this special day in honouring the future leaders of tomorrow.



The 2024 Children’s Day theme, ‘Promote Inclusivity’, resonates with the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for all, especially children.

“Given that its high-quality products cater to a wide range of age groups, inclusivity is paramount in ensuring that everyone can benefit from its fruit juice and Value-added dairy brands. In line with this, Chivita|Hollandia had the privilege of celebrating this year’s Children’s Day with students from Modupe Cole Memorial, Lagos State Special School, and Central Primary School in Lagos.



“The infectious excitement displayed by the children as they reveled in the activities served as a powerful reminder of the importance of fostering a childlike sense of wonder and enthusiasm in them,” the statement added.



The event, which was held at the exquisite Chivita|Hollandia Lounge was graced by guests including Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde, General Manager of the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs; Mrs. Hilda Twins, Head of Early Children Care Development ECCDE/Special Unit, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board; Ms. Dolapo Agbede, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), alongside the cherished guests of honour, the children themselves.



Managing Director, Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), Eelco Weber, remarked “Through our refreshing juices and nutritious dairy products, we aim to fuel the dreams and aspirations of children everywhere, encouraging them to live life to the fullest and embrace a healthy, vibrant future.”

Chief People Officer, Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), Temitope Adedayo-Ojo, noted that “every child deserves to feel included, valued, and empowered, and every child deserves access to the nourishment and joy that our products bring.”