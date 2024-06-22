Carloha Delights Car Lovers With Display of Chery’s Latest Models at Circle Mall, Lagos

Bennett Oghifo

Chery’s latest models, the Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 4 Pro, and Tiggo 2 Pro were on display, in all their elegance, at the Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos from June 15 to 18, 2024.

This special display was conceived by Carloha Nigeria, the sole importer and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, to celebrate Guardian Day, a significant occasion in China dedicated to appreciating the love, care, and support parents provide their children.

Each vehicle attracted significant attention for its blend of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and unparalleled performance, promising to captivate the Nigerian market.

As part of the celebration, Carloha Nigeria extended an exclusive offer to prospective buyers. Throughout June, customers can make a down payment of just N5 million on any Chery vehicle and enjoy a special 5% discount. This initiative is part of Carloha Nigeria’s commitment to making luxury and quality vehicles more accessible to the Nigerian public.

To further enhance the customer experience, Carloha Nigeria offers an impressive 6 years of free service and a comprehensive 6-year warranty or 200,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. This ensures that Chery owners can drive with confidence and peace of mind, knowing their investment is well-protected.

“We are confident that the Chery Tiggo 8, Tiggo 4, and Tiggo 2, will exceed expectations and set new standards in the Nigerian automotive market,” said the Sales and Marketing Director for Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Joseph Omokhapue. He further stated that “Guardian Day is a wonderful opportunity to honour the values of care and support, which resonate deeply with Chery’s commitment to our customers.

In addition to the promotional offers and service packages, visitors to the Chery display at Circle Mall were delighted with luxurious Chery-branded gift items, adding an extra layer of elegance, appreciation, and engagement for attendees.

The showcased models – the Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 4 Pro, and Tiggo 2 Pro – reflect Chery’s innovative design, advanced technology, and superior performance. These vehicles are tailored to meet the diverse needs of Nigerian customers, offering a blend of luxury, efficiency, and durability.

Carloha Nigeria’s presence at Circle Mall not only highlighted the brand’s impressive lineup but also reinforced its commitment to fostering strong relationships with customers through value-added services and customer-centric promotions.

The event at Circle Mall was a resounding success, drawing large crowds and generating significant interest. Carloha Nigeria remains dedicated to providing exceptional value and service, continuing to drive forward the standard of automotive excellence in Nigeria, said Officials of Carloha.