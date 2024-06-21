To Enhance Safe Use of Electricity, NEMSA Inspects 21,681 Installations, Tests 2.65m Meters Nationwide

*Agency calls for establishment of electricity offences tribunal

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), which enforces technical standards and regulations in the power sector, yesterday disclosed that to ensure safety in the industry, it had so far inspected 21,681 installations and tested as well as calibrated 2,655,488 meters nationwide.



Speaking during a meeting with journalists in Abuja, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEMSA, Aliyu Tahir Tukur, explained that of the projects inspected and tested, 13,154 had been certified.



In addition, he explained that 16,624 electricity networks were monitored, while about 4,921 factories, hazardous installations and public places were inspected, tested and certified fit.

Stressing that 487 incidences were investigated, the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation explained that the work of the organisation is to ensure that the right quality, standards and specifications for electrical equipment are used in the country.



Among others, Tahir stated that NEMSA ensures the safety of lives and property within the grid and off-grid networks and electrical installations.

He explained that the agency ensures that electricity meters and instruments are of the right type, quality, class and accuracy for proper accountability of energy produced, delivered, supplied and utilised by the consumers.



Tahir added that NEMSA also carries out the processing of competency certificates to qualified electrical installation contractors and practitioners engaged in the practice of electrical installations works along the power value chain.

In terms of asset development, he stated that NEMSA carried out remodelling of inherited assets from the defunct Power Holding Company or Nigeria (PHCN) and the Federal Ministry of Power.



He explained that to facilitate NEMSA’s processes, the organisation successfully obtained re-certification of its Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001:2015 standard, issued by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on March 4, 2020.

He said that this was a strategic achievement that was already enhancing the overall performance of the agency and providing operational thoroughness and a sound basis for sustainable development initiatives.



“The agency has successfully been recertified on QMS ISO 9001:2015 standard in March 2023. NEMSA is thus among the first government agencies to be ISO Certified,” he said, listing several others.

For effective coverage of the length and breadth of the country, he stated that enough engineers and technical personnel are needed, stressing however that the government was doing its bit in that direction.



“However, with the evolving global trend in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, especially as the world is tilting towards renewable energy, there is need for our engineers and technical staff to be trained and retrained. This training will provide the requisite knowledge our engineers need.

“Furthermore, the Electricity Act 2023 strengthened the enforcements powers and responsibilities of NEMSA…but this increased responsibility comes with challenges which requires more efforts and resources.

“And in tackling the challenges, we need the support of all the stakeholders including government at all levels- the executive, the legislature, the judiciary, electricity consumers and the media,” he stressed.



Tahir called for the establishment of an Electricity Offences Tribunal with an in-built appeal system for faster dispensation of electricity related offences as well as vesting NEMSA In-House Counsel with powers to prosecute electricity offences.

He stated that as a young agency still grappling with a lean purse, the support of all and sundry, including the media was needed to reduce the many electricity accidents experienced from time to time.



The MD added that the organisation was determined as an enforcement agency to continue to carry out its statutory function of technical inspection, testing and certification of all electrical materials and equipment in the sector.