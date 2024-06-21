RadBoy releases new single, Lambo

Singer and songwriter RadBoy , real name Greatness Chukwuebuka Achunike hails from Enugu state eastern part of Nigeria. He is a Afropop , Afrobeats , Afro-highlife singer with relatable lyrics and melodious rhythm.

Sequel to his previous hit singles, the sensational singer whose last singles such as ‘Balance It’ & ‘Jesus Baby’ has been gaining massive streams and airplay rotations around the world unleashes and serves us with a brand new single titled “Lambo” .

This new song named ‘Lambo’ is an Afropop , Afrobeats, Amapiano sound which is guaranteed to blow your mind away. It’s also an up-tempo tune with nice rhythm , beats , piano , strings and hard hitting bass.

The song was produced by Sukeez and Dolybim.

Speaking with the media about what inspired his new song ; Rad Boy said ,

“ I was inspired by my lifestyle and how fully I’m determined to change my status to Greatness in the music industry “ he disclosed.

Moreover, he also disclosed that it took him 12hours with his producers to make the song after his return from his last promotional trip in Qatar.

The singer also disclosed that even tho the song is named “Lambo’, he said ; ‘No identity or person is related and that Lamborghini is a fast car and it’s derived in an illustrious imagination of his journey in the industry , which is moving fast already as he’s not relenting pursuing and pushing his musical career.

In conclusion ,He emphasized on his visions and projects that he’s here to stay in the music scene and to serve his fans with churning hit singles back to back.