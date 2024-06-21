Police Arrest 35,496 Suspects, Recover 2,750 Firearms, Secure 16, 200 Convictions in One Year



Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The High Command of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), yesterday said that officers and men of the force arrested no fewer than 35,496 suspects, for their participation in various crimes, rescued 1,907 kidnapped victims, recovered 2,750 firearms, 22,569 ammunition, and 1,540 vehicles nationwide, in one year.

The police also noted that its legal and prosecutions section successfully prosecuted 29,052 criminal cases, and secured 16,200 convictions within the same period.



The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, made this disclosure while addressing senior police officers during the IGP’s Conference with Strategic Police Managers, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Noting that the police successes thus far is founded on teamwork, integrity, and a shared vision for a safer community, Egbetokun said that in the past year, the force has recorded significant crime statistics, including 814 cases of terrorism/secessionist attacks, 2,308 cases of murder, 856 cases of armed robbery, 1,453 cases of kidnapping, and 1,429 other sundry cases.



Still dwelling on statistics, the IGP said that in terms of promotions, 33,867 officers were elevated to their next ranks on the basis of merit, competence, and available vacancies in the establishment of the force, stressing the commitment to fairness and excellence must continue.

The police boss also said that his Special Intervention Squad (SIS), achieved significant successes in dismantling criminal gangs involved in banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.



Lamenting that non-state combatants have acquired sophisticated weaponry and digital capabilities, Egbetokun said: “Through various operations, we have arrested numerous suspects, recovered weapons, including GPMGs, seized large quantities of ammunition of various calibres, confiscated Radio Frequency jamming equipment and anti-drone devices being used by bandits.

“We have also rescued many kidnapped victims, foiled several bank robbery attempts. Prevented multiple kidnapping attempts, including attempts by bandits to abduct school students in FCT, Niger, Kaduna, and Ogun States.



“Also worthy of mentioning is recovery 1,100 registered SIM cards, from a notorious gang operating in FCT and neighbouring states (Niger, Kogi, Kaduna, and Nasarawa). All these were achieved through the resilience and unwavering commitment of our officers as well as enhanced Human and Technical Intelligence capabilities and in synergy with other sister agencies”.

He said that in cases where police officers were killed or murdered, the force has ensured that the perpetrators are brought to justice, by tracking them down and holding them accountable.



He further said that the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), also made strides, adding that as part of its efforts to combat cybercrime, the police force has developed capabilities to secure the national cyber space.

According to him, “Our cybercrime unit has successfully conducted operations, including joint efforts with international partners such as the FBI, INTERPOL, EUROPOL, British NCA, South Korea Police, and other global law enforcement agencies.



“Recently, we responded to a report of systems in theft of billions of Naira. Our cybercrime unit swiftly took action, apprehending the perpetrators and recovering a substantial portion of the stolen funds. We have secured eight convictions in the prosecution of the suspects.

“Another significant achievement, worthy of mentioning is the recent arrest of one of the world’s top 10 most sophisticated cybercriminals arrested here in Nigeria. We are proud of the progress we are making in the fight against crime and criminality in Nigeria. The Legal/Prosecutions Section has successfully prosecuted 29,052 criminal cases, securing 16,200 convictions”.

He noted that his Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (STFPIB) has arrested suspects and recovered significant quantities of adulterated AGO and stolen crude oil.



The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD-CBRN) unit, he added had also rendered safe numerous IEDs, enabling the reintegration of communities.

Recalling that the police recently presented cheques, totaling ₦9.85 billion to families of deceased officers under the Group Life Assurance Scheme and the IGP Family Welfare Scheme, Egbetokun announced plans to establish its own insurance company, the Nigeria Police Insurance Company.

He said: “Our leadership has also advanced infrastructural development. We shall be commissioning in few days ahead, completed projects such as the Nigeria Police Resource Centre, the International Conference Centre located within the same premises with the Police Resource Centre, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), the Force Intelligence Building, the Force Public Relations School, the Police Intelligence School located in Share, Kwara State and Evidence/Exhibits Storage facilities.



“We shall also be commissioning newly acquired operational assets including vehicles, APCs, Drones, Gun trucks etc. These projects and operational assets, aim to improve our service delivery, and we seek continued support for further developments”.

He concluded that the police is evolving a strategy to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in achieving smooth gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States later this year.