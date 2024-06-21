GIGM, Travelstart Partner to Revolutionise Air, Road Travel

Stories By Chinedu Eze

GIG Mobility (GIGM), the leading provider of tech-powered intercity mobility services in West Africa, and Travelstart Nigeria, Africa’s leading online travel agency, have joined forces to enable cross-platform bookings for consumers.

The two organisations have set a new record by incorporating air and road travel and making it easier for travelers to book for trips by air and by road and doing that with ease for the customers.

The two companies in a joint statement said the partnership commenced immediately, disclosing that customers can effortlessly book GIGM bus transport via its website

“This groundbreaking partnership marks the first of its kind between air and road transport companies in Nigeria. As the Nigerian transportation landscape continues to adapt and evolve, Travelstart & GIGM are committed to delivering unparalleled convenience, ease, and affordability to customers. This cross-platform booking functionality empowers consumers to purchase both air and bus transport tickets in one centralised location, selecting the platform that best suits their needs,” the two companies said in a statement.

They disclosed that behind the innovation lies a sophisticated integration of technology, streamlining the booking process for travelers and also making it more convenient for anyone that wishes to travel either by road or by air.

Country Manager of Travelstart Nigeria, Bukky Akomolafe, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to bring Travelstart and GIGM’s large customer bases the opportunity to book their preference of air and road transport. At Travelstart, our goal is to connect our customers from one place to another; road transport offers yet another way for customers to journey to their final destination.”

CEO of GIGM, Enahoro Okhae, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Travelstart and offer our customers an integrated booking experience. At GIGM, ensuring our guests’ comfort is paramount, and this partnership underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and convenience to our travelers. By leveraging our resources and technology, we are simplifying the travel planning process and enabling individuals to focus on enjoying their journeys.”

They stated that the joint support teams were poised to assist with any travel inquiries or booking issues, guaranteeing a seamless travel experience end-to-end.