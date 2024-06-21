Four Persons Killed in Ekiti within 48 Hours

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Less than 48 hours, four persons have been gunned down in Ado-Ekiti by unidentified assailants. A union executive of commercial motorcyclists was killed by gunmen at Okesha area of Ado Ekiti earlier on Monday in broad daylight.

On Thursday morning, a Point of Sale (POS) operator identified as Alfa was shot around specialist Hospital, Ado Ekiti, while the assailants reportedly made away with undisclosed amount of money.

Few hours later another person was shot at Oja Bisi in Ado Ekiti. The deceased was a rice hawker who was shot on the head. Also, in the evening another POS operator was shot dead in Idemo.

Investigations by THISDAY revealed that the same pattern the first bike fee collector was shot on Tuesday at Oke-Isa was same way the other three deceased were killed.

The perpetrators were said to be on motor bike with their faces covered with black cloth.

The tragic incidents have caused fear and panic in Ado Ekiti as shop owners hurriedly closed their shops while bike men and motorists were rushing home for safety.

Eyewitnesses account told our correspondent that the pattern of operation of the killers suggests a reprisal attacks by cult groups.

The Spokesperson for Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, has confirmed the incident, adding that the command is seriously working to get the killers, while the corpses have been deposited at the morgue.

Meanwhile, security agencies have been drafted to the streets of the state capital to forestall further killings.