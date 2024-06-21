Bagudu Seeks Funding Support for National Film Corporation

James Emejo in Abuja

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Abubakar Bagudu yesterday advocated support from international organisations and relevant stakeholders for the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) to boost the country’s growth potential.



Speaking when when he received senior members of the corporation, led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dr. Ali Nuhu, on a courtesy visit to the ministry in Abuja, the minister said noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was deliberate in the establishment of the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy, recognising the fact that some organisations or fields of endeavuors contribute to economic growth of a nation.



Bagudu in a statement issued by Director Information, Julie Osaige-Jacobs, said the creative industry remained the biggest employer of labour and the country’s major asset rather than liability.



He called on the corporation to explore meaningful opportunities for youths to take advantage of the industry.

Bagudu also advised the corporation to seek collaboration with KOICA of South Korea, Japan and the French Embassy, to move the nation’s creative industry forward.



The minister described Nuhu as a disruptor brought into government to use his creative ability to convey positive messages of Renewed Hope and project resilient Nigerians who daily toil to live meaningful lives.

Earlier, the NFC boss said the purpose of the courtesy call was to.canvass for an increase in the budgetary allocation of the corporation to enable it achieve its mandates.



He specifically noted that the increase in budgetary supplementation would enable the corporation maintain its liaison offices, develop the NFC permanent site, boost capacity building of existing staff as well as recruitment of its aging personnel.



In her remarks, Director, Economic Growth, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Elizabeth Egharevba said, “Our entertainment Industry is contributing to our economic growth and with your (Nuhu) appointment by the President, we are positive you will achieve more.”



The NFC is one of the parastatals in the Federal Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy and has the mandate to foster a thriving and enduring film industry and cinema culture, in Nigeria.

Nuhu was appointed by Tinubu in January, 2024.