Obaseki: We’ve Prioritised Infrastructure, Human Capital Development

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has revealed that his government in the last seven and a half years paid critical attention to infrastructure development as well as human capacity development.

In addition, he said his administration ensured the grooming and empowering of a new generation of Edo people to drive the State’s development.

Obaseki, was quoted in a statement yesterday, to have further said his government has so far trained over 200,000 young men and women on different skills and, supporting them to leverage their energy and potential to proffer innovative solutions to societal problems.

According to him, “In Edo State, we’re doing a lot to improve the lives of our people and place our State on the path of accelerated growth and prosperity. “We’re investing in our own internal infrastructure. What are the areas of focus? We’re focused on skills development.

“In the last six years, we’ve trained over 200,000 young men and women. I’ve invested in broadband infrastructure across my State; it’s not cheap. We are building our own internal roads networks and investing in rainstorm infrastructure to de-flood my State.

“I’m investing in supportive infrastructure to support agriculture and investing in my public service as well as governance architecture. You could just drive around my city and compare if you were here six years ago, whether it’s the same city.”

The statement added: “So, we’re investing and we’re seeing returns. We are seeing response; we’re seeing people come in. We are also putting money into building a Four-Star Hotel, Radisson. “The city just can’t accommodate the people that come in anymore. So, we’re seeing growth and are responding to that growth. We’re able to pay N70,000 as minimum wage. We are and have been doing so much and will sustain these efforts to assure a better and more prosperous State for our people.”