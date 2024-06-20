Airtel Africa Announces Activation of 2Africa Submarine Cable

Airtel Telesonic, the wholesale arm of Airtel Africa, has announced the successful activation of the 2Africa submarine cable system, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity across the African continent.

The initial phase of activation connects Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, heralding a new era of high-speed, reliable internet access. The 2Africa cable system is one of the largest subsea projects globally, designed to interconnect Africa, Europe, and Asia. This activation is part of a broader initiative to deliver faster and more resilient internet services, supporting the digital transformation across Africa.

Airtel Telesonic achieved this milestone with their partnership with Alcatel Submarine Networks, which is an industry leader in optical submarine networks deployed worldwide, with the ability to offer turn-key solutions utilizing the latest technology, both in subsea infrastructure and transmission capacity.

Speaking on the partnership, CEO of Airtel Telesonic, PD Sarma, expressed his enthusiasm about this achievement. According to him, “The activation of the 2Africa submarine cable is a monumental step in our mission to bridge the digital divide in Africa. Airtel is proud to launch the first phase of 2Africa cable system powered by the latest SLTE equipment from our partner. This project not only underscores our commitment to investing in advanced infrastructure but also our dedication to empowering communities with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. This is a significant milestone underscoring the power of collaboration and innovation to bring the world’s longest Submarine cable system to Africa.”

Speaking on the partnership, ASN’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Paul Gabla, said: “ASN is very pleased to support Airtel with our cutting-edge SLTE equipment on the 2Africa cable system. This partnership underscores our dedication to continuing the fast delivery of world-class SLTE technological solutions. This important milestone highlights the strength of collaboration and innovation in bringing advanced connectivity solutions to Africa through our partnership with Airtel”.