AIICO Insurance Wins Blood Donation Award

Ebere Nwoji

AIICO Insurance Plc employees recently demonstrated their commitment towards supporting healthy community and saving lives through participation in a blood donation drive.

In commemorating this year’s World Blood Donor Day, the fourth in the series, 62 volunteer members of staff of the company successfully donated blood to the Lagos State Blood Bank.

AIICO partnered with the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service for the initiative.

A press statement issued by the company quoted the Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Manager, Mrs. Abimbola Shobanjo, as expressing the company’s commitment to the good health and wellbeing of Nigerians at all times.

Shobanjo explained that the employees who donated their blood were motivated by patriotism and love for humanity in order to save those in need of blood transfusion for survival.

“World Blood Donor Day serves as a powerful reminder of the life-saving impact a single blood donation can have. We are proud of our employees who stepped forward today to answer the call and contribute to this vital cause.” she said.

Meanwhile, AIICO Insurance has won the prestigious “Community Blood Drive Initiative” Award of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service in recognition and appreciation of its significant contributions to the success and impact of the LSBTC mandate of ensuring adequate and high quality blood supply in Lagos State.

“This award recognises your partnership, generosity, and shared commitment to advancing blood transfusion services and improving health care outcomes in Lagos State,” Oshikomaya said.