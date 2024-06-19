Teesas Learning Centre Posts 97% Success Rate in 2024 UTME Results

Funmi Ogundare

Teesas Learning Centre says it recorded a 97 per cent pass rate in the recently released results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) despite the fact that only 24 per cent of almost two million students who sat for the exam scored above 200.

Osayi Izedonmwen, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Teesas Education, expressed satisfaction with the results of students who enrolled at the learning centre.

She said the centre committed to awarding a scholarship of up to N1 million to any student who made a minimum of six As in WAEC and scored 300 and above in JAMB to encourage the students to study hard.

She stated that Teesas has technology-enabled hybrid learning centres in Lekki and Ikeja and offers real-time computer-based WAEC, UTME, and post-UTME practise tests and mock trials that can be accessed online and offline via its eponymous mobile and web app.

Izedonmwen said, “The service, which is available on the Teesas Education App, gives candidates access to a compilation of 40 years of UTME and Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) practice test questions and answers and tutorial videos based on the likeliest topics from previous years.”

Some students who sat the exam at the centre expressed excitement about their success, saying that Teesas’ dedication made a difference.

Christina Smith graduated from secondary school in 2021 and sat the UTME. She was almost resigned to fate that perhaps she was not destined to school in Nigeria until she encountered the learning centre. She scored 255.

Another student, Treasure David, said, “The weekly CBT assessment tests at the Teesas were a game changer. Many of the questions I encountered in UTME were covered at the Teesas Learning Centre. Scoring 321 wouldn’t have been possible without Teesas.”

Ochuole Ogar, who scored 284, said that physics used to be very difficult before she joined Teesas.

“The classes were conversational and engaging, which helped me excel in my exams. One time, I arrived late to class, and the tutor gave me a full revision of what was taught. That dedication made all the difference,” she said.