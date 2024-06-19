Osun Varsity Provost Urges Collaboration to Develop Educational Systems 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Prof. Florence Adeoti Yusuf has called for collaborative efforts to address the challenges confronting educational systems globally.

Yusuf, the provost of the College of Education at Osun State University, said this at the 2024 International Conference on Education, which the college hosted.

She stressed the need to bring together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to facilitate meaningful dialogue and the exchange of ideas and forge partnerships to pave the way for a more sustainable and equitable future for education in Nigeria and globally.

The professor of Guidance and Counselling spoke on the conference theme, ‘Our World is Our Effort: Achieving Sustainable Educational Development through Partnerships’.

The conference, which brought together educators, stakeholders and participants from various parts of Nigeria, provided a platform for educators and stakeholders to share knowledge, ideas, and best practices.

She further emphasised the need to look forward to future collaborations and initiatives that will shape the future of education in Nigeria and beyond.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Clement Adebooye, said that the theme of the conference was very apt, adding that universities can collaborate with one another to enhance teaching and research outputs and collaborate with industries to produce skilled graduates.

Adebooye was represented by Prof. Adetunji Lawrence Kehinde Deputy Vice-Chancellor (ARIP).

The lead paper presenter, Dr. Elyse Connors of Western Michigan University, focused on inclusive and sustainable education for blind and visually impaired students.

The keynote speaker, Prof. Olanrewaju Olaniyan, Vice-Chancellor of Emmanuel Alayande University, Oyo, also emphasised the need for stakeholders to partner with universities to revitalise Nigeria’s educational system.

The second keynote address was delivered by Ms. Nor Nazeranah Haji Omar Din from Nilai University, Malaysia. Her presentation focused on inclusive education, sustainable development goals, and the importance of partnerships in achieving quality education in Nigeria.

The chairman of the occasion was Osun’s Commissioner for Education, Hon. Adedipo Eluwole, the mother of the day, Osun’s first lady, Chief (Mrs.) Titilola Adeleke, represented by the wife of the Chief of Staff, Dr. (Mrs.) Balikis Akinleye reiterated her commitment and dedication to supporting the growth and development of education.

At the conference, the award of recognition was presented to Senator Dr. Kamorudeen Olalere Oyewumi for his significant contributions to societal growth and his commitment to further support. He was honoured with the distinguished award for Adult Education and Community Development.

He promised to assist the College of Education, Osun State University, sustain adult education and infrastructural development.