‘Completion of Kadars Gate Luxury Apartment on Track’

The Kadar’s Gate Luxury Apartments by Palton Morgan Holdings, a leading real estate developers, stands as a hallmark project crafted to fulfill the aspirations of elite Nigerians in search of premium living in a prime location.

The company has therefore, said that its completion and delivery to prospective buyers are on track.

In a statement, the company confirmed that the project is on track for completion within the next 24 to 26 months, explaining that each component in the apartments exemplifies what can be achieved when vision meets execution.

The statement quoted the Group Commercial Director of Palton Morgan Holdings, Mumtaz Zaidi, as saying: “The goal for Kadar’s Gate is to provide premium apartments that elevate people’s living experience.”

“We are delighted to welcome potential buyers of this upscale property to join our exclusive list of luxurious homeowners in one of Nigeria’s premium locations. We are developing Kadar’s Gate in Musa Yar ‘Adua, VI in line with our mission to create contemporary structures, aspirational lifestyles, and thriving communities for the truly deserving.”

“We invite you to make the right decision to elevate your real estate experience by investing in this unique piece of luxury,” he added.

The company reiterated its commitment to quality, emphasising that it would never compromise on this. The nearly completed Skyvilla Residence and Claren Villas in Ikoyi, is a testament to its dedication to redefining elegance.

Director of Projects and Development at the company, Peter Raven, stated: “At Kadar’s Gate, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled construction quality. Our commitment to excellence ensures that every detail is meticulously crafted, providing our clients with homes that stand the test of time. Quality isn’t just a standard; it’s our promise.”

The company announced that the property comprises 18 exclusive luxury apartments, including three to four-bedroom Maisonettes, and four-bedroom penthouses.

“Kadars Gate offers an exclusive taste of affluence designed for discerning individuals seeking to elevate their lifestyle. With its stunning architecture and meticulously crafted interiors, this development embodies true luxury at every turn, featuring spacious rooms, advanced smart home systems, and a range of opulent amenities,” it said.