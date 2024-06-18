Military Rescues 35 Women, Children in Lake Chad, Airstrikes Kill Over 80 Terrorists in Katsina

•NSCDC repels banditry attack at Nasarawa State Command Headquarters

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, disclosed that air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji killed more than 80 terrorists hibernating at a hideout location at Gidan Kare Village of Ruwan Godiya Ward in Faskare Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

This was as troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), deployed to Operation Lake Sanity 2, under the Task Force Wulgo, successfully rescued 34 women and children from the clutches of Boko Haram terrorists and killed one terrorist during clearance operations conducted in the Mazuri, Itsari, Mudu, and Maleri villages on fringes of Southern Lake Chad in Nigeria.

Also, yesterday, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State, said they repelled an attempted attack on their State command in Lafia by suspected bandits.

A statement from the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on the Katsina airstrikes, revealed that 45 motorcycles, belonging to the terrorists were also burnt the operation.

The NAF also said the air strikes became necessary following intelligence that terrorists numbering over 100 were reported to be burning houses at a settlement about 5 kilometres away from Gidan Kare Village, stressing that overhead the village at about 8.30pm, several houses were observed to be on fire with the entire village in pandemonium.

The MNJTF also revealed that no fewer than three fighters from the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) based in the Jabilaram camp, a secluded islet on Lake Chad, surrendered to the vigilant troops of Task Force Wulgo.

Gabkwet explained: “Air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji have continued to record the expected outcome as several terrorists have been eliminated with their motorcycles destroyed.

“In one of such strikes carried out on the night of 15 June 2024, over 80 terrorists hibernating at a hideout location at Gidan Kare Village of Ruwan Godiya Ward in Faskare Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State were confirmed eliminated and 45 motorcycles burnt.

“The strikes became necessary following intelligence that terrorists numbering over 100 were reported burning houses at a settlement about 5 kms away from Gidan Kare Village. Overhead the Village at about 8.30pm, several houses were observed to be on fire with the entire Village in pandemonium. Moments later, 12 motor cycles were seen departing the Village and trailed along a footpath out of the village to a location near Gidan Kare Village and Kuka Shidda Camp, where they joined up with a large number of their cohorts.

“Other terrorists were also observed arriving the location from different directions, an indication that the location was a massing up point with the terrorists likely planning to further attack nearby villages.”

The statement added: “Having been presented such a rare opportunity, authorisation was sought, obtained and the location was immediately struck at exactly 9:40pm, with over 80 terrorists confirmed eliminated and about 45 motorcycles burnt down, while few surviving terrorists were observed fleeing or limping off.

“Further intelligence received after the strike also revealed that the terrorists were closely linked with notorious terrorist kingpin, Yusuf Yellow, and his close associate Rabe Imani.

“These strikes, along with others before now, have no doubt disrupted terrorists’ activities in the area.”

The NAF spokesperson further said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, also praised efforts of the Air Component as well as other security agencies in diminishing the capabilities of terrorist elements in the north-west.

He said the CAS made the commendation when he fêted the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji at 213 Forward Operating Base, Katsina.

Abubakar said: “As we continue the fight against insurgency and banditry bedeviling our dear nation, I want to commend and appreciate your resoluteness and gallantry.”

He also said the successes by the Air Component Operation Hadarin Daji in synergy with other security agencies have continued to contribute to security within the region.

He urged the troops not to relent in their efforts and dedication to the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, troops of the MNJTF deployed to Operation Lake Sanity 2, under the Task Force Wulgo, successfully rescued 34 women and children from the clutches of Boko Haram terrorists and killed one terrorist during clearance operations conducted in the Mazuri, Itsari, Mudu, and Maleri villages on fringes of southern Lake Chad in Nigeria.

A statement by Chief Military Public Information Officer, MNJTF Ndjamena – Chad, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, disclosed that three fighters from the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), based in the Jabilaram camp, a secluded islet on Lake Chad, surrendered to the vigilant troops of Task Force Wulgo.

He said: “In a series of MNJTF operations targeting terrorist activities, the troops of Operation Lake Sanity 2, under the Task Force Wulgo, have successfully rescued 34 women and children from the clutches of Boko Haram terrorists and neutralised one terrorist during clearance operations conducted in the Mazuri, Itsari, Mudu, and Maleri villages on fringes of southern Lake Chad in Nigeria on 15 June 2024.

“Relatedly on 17 June 2024, three fighters from the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) based in the Jabilaram camp, a secluded islet on Lake Chad, surrendered to the vigilant troops of Task Force Wulgo.

“The fighters, identified as Babakura Abubakar (20 years old), Abacha Kyari (28 years old), and Mohammad Adam (29 years old), are currently undergoing interrogation for further action.

“Moreover, in our continued air assault operations aimed at dismantling terrorist operations across the Lake Chad area, an air interdiction mission was conducted on 9 June 2024 at Kollaram.

“This operation destroyed three suicide vehicle-borne IEDs poised for a major terrorist attack. This precise strike exemplifies the efficacy and capabilities of Troops Contributing Countries air force units in neutralising high-value terrorist targets and mitigating potential threats.

“The combined efforts of ground and air operations are significantly degrading the operational strength and morale of terrorist factions in the region. The MNJTF remain resolute in the mission to eradicate terrorism, ensure the safety of civilians, and foster a secure and peaceful environment conducive to sustaining long-term stability.”

The Force Commander Major Gen. Ibrahim Sallau Ali, commended the bravery of the troops involved in these operations and reiterate the commitment of MNJTF to restoring normalcy and peace through continued vigilance and proactive engagements.

In the meantime, operatives of the NSCDC in Nasarawa State repelled an attempted attack on their State command in Lafia by suspected bandits.

In a telephone interview with THISDAY, the Nasarawa State Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Mr. Jerry Victor, confirmed that an unspecified number of gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded the headquarters of the corps in the early hours of yesterday.

Victor, pointed out that the gunmen who came in large numbers with iron rods attempted to break some part of the command’s fence to gain entry into the facility, while some of them took different positions around the building.

He explained that the operatives of the NSCDC swiftly responded by opening fire on the hoodlums whose mission was to release some high-profile suspected criminals, including informants of kidnappers in the custody of the command.

The NSCDC spokesperson who noted that no casualty was recorded during the gun battle between the attackers and operatives of the command, however said calm had been restored.

He disclosed that five notorious suspects were detained by the command for various crimes including two informants of kidnappers of the 82-year-old father of a former state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Daniel Umaru Lagi, who was killed by his abductors after payment of ransom recently.

There has been increasing cases of kidnapping in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital leading to the restriction of movement for motorcycles and tricycles between 8:00pm to 6:00pm by authorities of the Lafia Local Government Area of the State.