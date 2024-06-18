Lulu-Briggs Foundation Awards Scholarships to 59 Rivers Law Students

Yinka Olatunbosun





The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has again demonstrated its commitment to quality legal education in Nigeria by awarding N120,000 cash and brand-new laptops to 59 law graduates of Rivers State origin at its 15th Law school students scholarships award ceremony.

The event, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, also marked the 94th posthumous birthday of the scholarship’s grand benefactor, the late High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs.

He established it 2009 to assist law students who solicited his support in paying the increased Nigerian Law School admission fees.

Welcoming guests, the Chairman of the foundation, Mrs. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, acknowledged her late husband’s great legacy.

“He was the foundation’s grand benefactor, and his generous support laid the basis for us to keep going. Please join me in a hearty round of applause in gratitude and memory to him and his large heartedness,” she said while acknowledging the guest’s support.

Mrs. Lulu-Briggs congratulated the 59 recipients, who joined 931 previous beneficiaries, all law graduates from Rivers’ 23 local governments that had benefited since 2009.

She urged them to “champion the cause of upholding the rule of law and making a positive impact on our society” while using technology.

“Technology has become an indispensable tool for lawyers. So, along with the scholarship, we are honoured to present each of you with a brand-new laptop. Consider these laptops not just machines but gateways to a vast legal library, research resources, and platforms for collaboration.”

The foundation’s Chairman also highlighted the impact of legal education, noting that it is indispensable in addressing the Niger Delta crisis and strengthening civil society.

Mrs. Lulu-Briggs noted that “legal education plays a crucial role in strengthening civil society in general. Lawyers and legal professionals serve as guardians of justice, defending the rights of the marginalized and vulnerable. Through their expertise, they provide legal aid, fight for social justice, and ensure accountability of public officials. By investing in legal education, we can foster a society that values the rule of law and respects the rights and dignity of every individual.”

The chairman disclosed that the Foundation was open to collaborations with governments, individuals, institutions, and corporations to increase its reach further and reiterated its commitment to Nigeria’s development through education.

In her engaging lecture entitled ‘Navigating the Legal Landscape: Through the Lenses of an Academic,” the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) at the University of Ibadan, Professor Oluyemisi Adefunke Bamgbose, and the first female Professor of Law in Nigeria to be conferred with the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), described Mrs O.B. Lulu-Briggs as “an amazing woman” and gave insights on how to have a successful legal career.

Professor Bamgbose said: “Simultaneously, legal practitioners in academics can handle actual legal cases, represent clients, and navigate the intricacies of the legal system. This hands-on practice keeps them abreast of current legal trends, changes in legislation, and judicial decisions, which they can also incorporate into their teaching. By combining these roles, legal practitioners in academics enrich the educational experience with practical examples.

“Legal practitioners who are not in academics can engage in academic activities if they have a passion for disseminating knowledge. You can bring the town to the gown, making the work easier and richer.”

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University and Chair of the occasion, Prof. Nlerum S. Okogbule, who was ably represented by Professor Victor A. Akujuru, commended the foundation for its uncommon philanthropy in education, health and well-being and congratulated the recipients.