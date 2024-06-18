I’ve Secured Jobs for 40 Graduates, Offset WAEC Fees for 300 Students, Says Ebonyi Senator

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki





The Senate Committee chairman on Information and National Orientation and Senator representing Ebonyi Central Zone, Senator Ken Eze, has secured employment opportunities for over 40 graduates in various federal government ministries and parastatals within his one year in office.

Briefing journalists on his one-year stewardship in office, Senator Eze added that he has been able to pay West African Examination Certificate fees for about 300 indigent students from his zone.

His words: “I’ve paid WAEC registration fees for over 300 indigent students from my constituency who would have missed WAEC registration due to lack of funds and, also paid school fees for over 200 indigent students of tertiary institutions from the same zone.

“I followed it up by securing permanent and pensionable employment in federal government agencies for over forty graduates. When the trickled-down effect is considered, this translates to pulling over 200 of his constituents out of poverty.

“I have also restored electricity light in many communities across Ebonyi Central Zone. Installation of Solar Street light at different locations across Ebonyi Central Zone. Drilling of boreholes for the people at different locations. Periodic cash grant to the youths and stakeholders of Ebonyi Central Zone to cushion the effects of the present economic reality.

“Distribution of over 100 cows, 10,000 bags of rice, other household items and cash running in millions of naira to the people of Ebonyi Central Senatorial District during 2023 Christmas celebration. Consistent sponsorship of unity and peace advocacy across Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, and particularly in Ezza Ezekuna Clan.

“I view human capital development as not just morally imperative for collective and individual growth, but a necessity and a veritable tool to unlock the potentials of any given individual or group.

“Recognizing the importance of an institutional framework for effective human capital development, I sponsored the Bill to establish the Federal Polytechnic, Onueke, Ezza South LGA in Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone of Ebonyi State. This Bill, when passed, will widen opportunities and improve access to quality vocational and technical educational training in Information and Communication Technology, ICT, and applied sciences for youths not just in Ebonyi Central but beyond.

“This will result in the mopping of thousands of talented youths and producing graduates fit for today’s competitive market economy, Senator Eze said.

He enumerated some of his bills sponsored which included a bill for an Act to establish Federal Polytechnic Onueke 2023 among other bills.

According to him: “other bills and motions sponsored and moved include

Bill for an Act to repeal and re-enact NBC Act 2024. Bill for an Act to repeal and re-enact Nigerian Press Council Act 2024. Submitted Bill for Price Control. Sponsored a motion to investigate the Activities of Electricity Distribution Companies across the country”.