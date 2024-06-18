Eid-el-Kabir: Group Donates Two Cows to Less-privileged Muslims in Nasarawa Community

As Muslim faithful across the globe mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, a Non-Governmental Organization under the aegis of Life USA has donated two cows to the less-privileged and vulnerable residents of Loko community in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Speaking during the Sallah celebration in the community on Tuesday, the representative of Life USA, Eke Ekpezu, said the gesture was done in collaboration with Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation in order to put smiles on the faces of the residents, and to give them a sense of belonging.

“We identified Loko as one of the communities that has less-privileged people, especially in the Northern part of the country.

“And because this celebration concerns mostly Muslims, and we have a large number of them here, we decided to celebrate with them and also to give back to the society,” she said.

On his part, the Overseer of Loko Development Area, Shaibu Umar, assured that the meat from the two cattle would be evenly distributed to the actual beneficiaries in the community.

He said, “What we usually do during celebration like this (Sallah) is to ensure that whatever is given for the less-privileged people is shared equally for all of them. So, as the cattle has been donated, we will ensure that discipline and peace is maintained in the sharing of the meat.”

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Loko community, Abbass Tijani, while expressing gratitude to Life USA and Mable Leaf Early Years Foundation for the gesture, prayed for the continued growth and success of the both organisations.

“The gesture is in line with the teachings of the Holy Quran to give alms to the poor. We also heard that it is being replicated in another community known as Makarahata Bauchi.

“We are indeed grateful to them for reaching out to the less-privileged people during this year’s Eid-el-kabir celebration,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a 64-year-old retiree who resides in Loko community, Bala Ibrahim, expressed his gratitude to the organisations for the donation of the two cattle, and assured that none of the target beneficiaries would be shortchanged.

Our correspondent reports that the event featured street procession by the Traditional Ruler and Chiefs of Loko community; dance competitions by the residents; sounds of kakaki, a local musical instrument signalling the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir, among others.