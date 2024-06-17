Oyetola Projects Blue Economy Ministry to Achieve Top 3 Ranking on PEBEC

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, over the weekend in Lagos, outlined ambitious plans to elevate Nigeria’s maritime sector to global standards.

Emphasizing the sector’s critical role in economic diversification and sustainable development, Oyetola highlighted initiatives aimed at propelling Nigeria into the top ranks of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

He stated this while delivering his address at the BusinessDay Maritime Conference held in Lagos.

Under his leadership, he said the ministry has prioritised strategic reforms to enhance operational efficiency and attract investments.

He said, “This includes the implementation of the National Single Window initiative and a Port Community System to automate port processes. These measures are geared towards improving Nigeria’s ease of doing business ranking and fostering a conducive environment for trade and investment.”

Speaking on the ministry’s achievements, Oyetola reported significant progress in revenue generation, driven by innovative strategies to block revenue leakages and explore new sources within the Marine and Blue Economy sector. He underscored ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure, including the development of inland dry ports and modernization projects at key ports across the country.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in advancing port modernization, dredging activities, and deploying cutting-edge maritime technologies. He also announced plans for the development of additional deep-sea ports on a PPP basis, aiming to further bolster Nigeria’s maritime capabilities.

Acknowledging the significant contributions of participants in shaping the discourse on Nigeria’s marine and blue economy, Oyetola underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving excellence within the sector.