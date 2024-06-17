Nigeria-Britain Association Lauds Akintola Williams at Youth Debate Competition

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) has lauded its late patron and doyen of the accounting profession in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, Chief Akintola Williams, for his enduring legacies.

This posthumous commendation was made during the final of the 2024 Akintola Williams Youth Debate competition recently held at the conference hall of NEM Insurance Plc, Ikorodu Road, Lagos. The debate competition, which is organized by the N-BA, in partnership with Scib Nigeria and Co. Limited, NEM Insurance Plc and the British Council, is one of the numerous legacies of Chief Williams.

The competition saw young, vibrant, and articulate students drawn from public and private secondary schools in Lagos, demonstrate confidence, excellent diction, mastery of the English language, and deep knowledge of topical issues.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, president of N-BA, acknowledged late Chief Williams for pioneering Nigeria’s accounting profession and being instrumental in developing the Nigerian financial sector as Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant. He also showered encomiums on him for instituting the annual youth debate and committing to it passionately until his death.

“This competition is not just an event; it is a tribute to the enduring legacy of a remarkable man. As the late patron of the Nigeria-Britain Association, he was a trailblazer, a visionary, and a paragon of integrity and excellence deeply committed to education, mentorship, and the empowerment of young minds. It is in his spirit that we convene today,” Oyetayo remarked.

Ms. Tokunbo Williams, daughter of Chief Williams, also commended the schools that participated in the grand finale of the competition and wished them a healthy debate.

At the end of the keenly contested debate, Dansol High School, represented by Akanji Omobolanle, Adesuwa Ohonyon and Ojuri Seun, emerged as the winner of the debate. Each of them received a brand-new laptop and an internship placement with the British Council.

Representatives of Alimosho Senior Grammar School, Oludipupo Precious, and Bolanle Adeleye Elizabeth were awarded a brand-new Samsung tablet each for coming second.

Third position went to Keke Senior High School represented by Nnaemeka Maryjoy, Friday Esther Samuel, Reliwan Chidera Geraldine and Ogenyi Favour Ojimaojo who was named the ‘Best Speaker.’

For her effort, Ogenyi Favour received prizes, including a brand-new Samsung tablet, a cash award and an opportunity to shadow the chairman of NEM Insurance for one day.