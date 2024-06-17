New Marketing Book to Equip Young Nigerians for Success

Raheem Akingbolu

In a bold step to enforce and ensure inclusive and equitable quality education, and to promote lifelong learning opportunities for everyone under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG4) in Nigeria, Corporate Executive and Founder of the LightHouse Network, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, launched her new book titled “Step Forward: Market Place Readiness.”

According to the National Planning Commission, Nigeria faces a significant challenge with approximately 53% of its youth currently unemployed.

To address this pressing issue, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo dedicated her efforts to preparing young people for the job market, equipping them with the necessary skills to seize available opportunities or even create new ones.

In her opening remarks, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa, stated, “the marketplace today is dynamic, competitive, and full of opportunities; however, it also provides numerous challenges that businesses must be ready to face. Market readiness involves understanding these challenges, adapting to changes, and strategically positioning oneself to capitalize on opportunities as they arise.”

Also speaking at the event, Founder of Ruff and Tumble, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi, addressed both the corps members present and guests who are already in the workplace.

She emphasised, “Be intentional about building your mindset. Stand your ground based on three things: building your character, understanding what you value, and what your values are as a human being, and building your competence.”

Leading the panel session were Mrs. Ogunlesi; Mrs. Baderinwa; Director of Executive Education at Lagos Business School, Mr. Victor Banjo; a renowned radio and TV broadcaster, content creator, actor, and event host, Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air); and a dynamic young professional at Stanbic IBTC, Tobiloba Aboaba; among others.

Union Bank Commemorates World Environment Day

Nume Ekeghe

Union Bank Plc, has reemphasised the need to preserve and restore the global habitat through sustainable environmental practices. This clarion call was made during an event organised in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day.

The event brought together various stakeholders, including environmental rights activists, international partner agencies, corporate institutions, government agencies, and students of select secondary schools, to deliberate and engage in activities marking World Environment Day.

Speaking during the program, Head of Citizenship and Sustainability at Union Bank, Patricia Iwhewhe, echoed the importance of preserving our environment.

She said: “Land degradation and erosion are not things stakeholders and policymakers can afford to ignore or gloss over. We all must get involved in helping restore and reclaim parts of our environment badly impacted by deforestation and desertification. Union Bank, as a sustainability champion committed to the preservation of our dear planet, appreciates and recognises the responsibility we have as humanity to look after our environment. We will continue to support and participate in programs dedicated to protecting and enriching our precious habitat.”

Stakeholders like the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) have also been invaluable partners in progress and are at the forefront of helping to preserve and protect nature and its resources. This has served to not only improve the quality of human life but also to sustain present and future generations. NCF’s advocacy over the decades has positively impacted and influenced Nigeria’s environmental policy. Union Bank will continue to be a dependable ally in supporting this noble cause of environmental preservation.