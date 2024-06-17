Ladoja Faults Makinde over Statement on Health Status of Olubadan-Designate

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Former Governor of Oyo State and the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, yesterday faulted Governor Seyi Makinde, over his comments on the health status of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.



He said Makinde was wrong for saying that Olakulehin will be enthroned when he is fit to be Olubadan, noting that it is only the people of Ibadanland that can enthrone the Olubadan not the governor.



Makinde at the state burial ceremony for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, penultimate Saturday, had said Olakulehin will be enthroned when he is fit for the throne.



But Ladoja while speaking with journalists at his Bodija, Ibadan residence, said Makinde can only present staff of office and instrument of office to the Olubadan-designate not enthroning him.



He maintained that the role of government is just to give staff of office and instrument of office to the Olubadan-designate.

According to him: “The governor might have access to medical records of Olakulehin’s health by sending his doctors to access his health or use artificial intelligence to do that.



“I don’t have any problem if the governor refuses to give him staff of office or instrument of office, but he is not the one to enthrone him. Olakulehin is an aged man, we did not expect him to still be acting like a youth.”